Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $529.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post sales of $529.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $527.50 million and the highest is $534.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $509.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $117.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.48 and a 200-day moving average of $119.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

