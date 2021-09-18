China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,100 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 7,884,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.3 days.

Shares of China Everbright Environment Group stock remained flat at $$0.77 during trading on Friday. China Everbright Environment Group has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Everbright Environment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

