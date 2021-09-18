China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.97

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

About China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

