Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 109,907 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCVI. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,707,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,931,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 504,617 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

