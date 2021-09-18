CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.26.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$43.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.18. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$41.89 and a 52-week high of C$54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

