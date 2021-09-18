Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,626 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after buying an additional 122,675 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Fastenal by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.96 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.