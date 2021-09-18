Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 265.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

NYSE REXR opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.68, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

