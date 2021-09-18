Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,854 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

