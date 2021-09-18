Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 11,530 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 128.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco by 2,291.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 378,094 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 38.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,914 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 18.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 61,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $6,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $26.25 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

