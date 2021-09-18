Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 1,185 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total transaction of $3,552,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total transaction of $182,058.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,686.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,880 shares of company stock worth $82,218,335 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $359.13 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

