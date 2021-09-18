Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Argus upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $183.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.25.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

