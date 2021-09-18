Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,149 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $51.15 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

