Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CI opened at $205.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.29. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cigna from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.20.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

