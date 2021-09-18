Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,797 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of CNK opened at $17.95 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

