Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 187,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 277.4% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 47,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Cintas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 665.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after buying an additional 82,734 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $392.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.99. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $307.65 and a 1-year high of $409.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.