Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $18,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 509,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,008,000 after acquiring an additional 80,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 498,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.44.

CTAS stock opened at $392.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $307.65 and a 1-year high of $409.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

