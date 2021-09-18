Cisco Systems, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the network equipment provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

CSCO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.52.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a market cap of $239.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

