Citigroup Inc. Acquires 32,134 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 444,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $22,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.19. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

