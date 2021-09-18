Citigroup Inc. Purchases 6,673 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.24% of MKS Instruments worth $23,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 246.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.43 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.00.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

