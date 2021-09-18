Citigroup Lowers Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target to $24.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.18.
AVYA stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 324.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $850,000.
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.