Citigroup Lowers Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target to $24.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.18.

AVYA stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 324.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $850,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

