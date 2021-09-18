City Office REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by 27.1% over the last three years.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in City Office REIT stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

