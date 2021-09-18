City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIO. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,412,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 115,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,420,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 132,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,880. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $729.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.