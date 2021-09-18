Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CLVLY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $30.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a $0.0181 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

