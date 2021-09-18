Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.
Shares of GLV opened at $11.63 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.41.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.