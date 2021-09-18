CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Up to $16.48

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.48, but opened at $17.12. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 54,680 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 500,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 40,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,163,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,471,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

