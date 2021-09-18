Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,418 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.