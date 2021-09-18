CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the August 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CohBar by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CohBar by 120.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CohBar by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CohBar by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $1.15 on Friday. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

