Collateral Pay (COLL) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $12,029.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00071981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00121444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00174263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.27 or 0.07139914 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,015.09 or 0.99708271 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.07 or 0.00847395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.