Colliers Securities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for AstroNova in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

ALOT stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 million, a PE ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.