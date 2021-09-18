Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Decreased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,685,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,118,446. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $262.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.