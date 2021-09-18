Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives $69.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 596.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,059,000 after acquiring an additional 804,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,059,000 after buying an additional 663,915 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,571,000 after buying an additional 190,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,420,000 after buying an additional 140,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after buying an additional 134,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

CBSH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,499. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

