Comparing Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) & GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and GrowMax Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil -45.55% 1.50% 0.61% GrowMax Resources N/A N/A N/A

79.0% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Murphy Oil and GrowMax Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $1.97 billion 1.66 -$1.15 billion ($1.25) -16.90 GrowMax Resources N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A

GrowMax Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Murphy Oil.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Murphy Oil and GrowMax Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 1 3 4 0 2.38 GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil currently has a consensus price target of $23.88, indicating a potential upside of 12.99%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats GrowMax Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About GrowMax Resources

GrowMax Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources. The firm focuses in the operation of Bayovar property, located in Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. It also involves in the distribution of fertilizers. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

