Comparing trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and trivago’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $1.32 billion 14.05 $250.58 million $0.84 67.25 trivago $284.32 million 3.06 -$280.30 million ($0.13) -18.69

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than trivago. trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 14.22% 7.38% 6.50% trivago -9.28% -3.20% -2.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PagSeguro Digital and trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 0 9 0 3.00 trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17

PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus price target of $64.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.74%. trivago has a consensus price target of $2.96, suggesting a potential upside of 21.74%. Given trivago’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe trivago is more favorable than PagSeguro Digital.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats trivago on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The company was founded by Rolf T.J. Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier, and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

