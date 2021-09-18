Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the August 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $711.50.

Shares of CMPGY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. 202,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,342. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

