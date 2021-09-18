Conflux Network (CFX) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,828.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.37 or 0.07071852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.15 or 0.00374571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $620.23 or 0.01296769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00118166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.97 or 0.00558173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.61 or 0.00498891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.00 or 0.00359613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

