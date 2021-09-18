Contentos (COS) Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $84.52 million and $12.23 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00060301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00135650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,936,211 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, "COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO "

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

