Contrasting Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) and Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) and Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Avivagen alerts:

This table compares Avivagen and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avivagen $880,000.00 20.12 -$3.53 million N/A N/A Daikin Industries,Ltd. $23.52 billion 3.16 $1.47 billion $0.51 49.75

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Avivagen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Daikin Industries,Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avivagen and Daikin Industries,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avivagen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 2 2 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Avivagen has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avivagen and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avivagen -425.58% N/A -181.29% Daikin Industries,Ltd. 7.42% 12.34% 6.44%

Summary

Daikin Industries,Ltd. beats Avivagen on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals. It has operations in Mexico and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Chemaphor, Inc. and changed its name to Avivagen Inc.in May 2012. Avivagen Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment. The Chemicals segment offers fluorocarbon gas, fluororesin, and other chemical products such as semiconductor etching agent, water and oil repellent, surfactant, carbon fluoride, and fluorine oil. The Others segment covers oil machineries, special machineries, and electronic systems. The company was founded by Akira Yamada on October 25, 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.