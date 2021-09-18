Contrasting Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Mapletree Logistics Trust alerts:

78.5% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Public Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A Public Storage 46.87% 31.12% 12.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mapletree Logistics Trust and Public Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mapletree Logistics Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00 Public Storage 1 6 3 0 2.20

Public Storage has a consensus price target of $311.30, indicating a potential upside of 0.08%. Given Public Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and Public Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Public Storage $2.92 billion 18.70 $1.36 billion $10.61 29.32

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Summary

Public Storage beats Mapletree Logistics Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion. MLT is managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities. The Ancillary Operations segment deals with the sale of merchandise and reinsurance of policies against losses to goods stored by self-storage tenants, activities which are incidental to the primary self-storage rental activities. The Investment in PS Business Parks segment includes commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial parks. The Investment in Shurgard segment owns self-storage facilities located in seven countries in Western Europe operated under the Shurgard brand name. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. and Kenneth Q. Volk, Jr. in 1972 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.