Contrasting Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) & Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 3.99% 21.08% 5.89% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Spectrum Brands and Axion Power International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus price target of $101.57, indicating a potential upside of 8.49%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Axion Power International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 1.01 $97.80 million $4.10 22.83 Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Axion Power International.

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Axion Power International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Global Pet Care (GPC); and Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of hardware, security and plumbing business. The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures and sells energy storage components and devices based on its patented PbC technology. It develops batteries for energy storage systems, renewable energy systems, off grid applications, automotive and other applications. The company was founded by James Adam Smith in September 2003 and is headquartered in New Castle, PA.

