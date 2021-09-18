Contrasting Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) & Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR)

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valmont Industries and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valmont Industries $2.90 billion 1.76 $140.69 million $8.18 29.36 Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Valmont Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Valmont Industries and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valmont Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Altimar Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valmont Industries presently has a consensus price target of $292.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.79%. Given Valmont Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Valmont Industries is more favorable than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Valmont Industries and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valmont Industries 6.01% 16.93% 6.85% Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Valmont Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Valmont Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valmont Industries beats Altimar Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc. engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures steel and concrete pole structures for global utility transmission, distribution and generation platforms primarily in the U.S., and also produces steel energy generation structures and engineered solar tracking solutions sold outside the U.S. The Irrigation segment mechanized irrigation systems and provides water management solutions for large-scale production agriculture, and technology for precision agriculture. The Coatings segment provides global galvanizing, painting and anodizing services to preserve and protect metal products. The company was founded by Robert B. Daugherty in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About Altimar Acquisition Corp. II

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

