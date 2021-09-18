Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Raised to $32.00 at Citigroup

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s previous close.

CNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

NYSE CNM opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

