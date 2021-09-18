Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $15.30 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 2.10.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,737,000 after acquiring an additional 383,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,573,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

