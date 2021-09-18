CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CorVel by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

In other CorVel news, Director Alan Hoops sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $199,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $5,446,947. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $177.39 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $179.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day moving average is $129.63. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.99.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

