Craig Hallum Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $70.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Argus cut their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.71.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.22.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John S. Salter sold 656,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $39,896,528.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998,367 shares of company stock worth $273,249,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

