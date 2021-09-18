Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,500 shares, a growth of 175.5% from the August 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ GLDI opened at $8.43 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 49,352 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 293.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.0% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.