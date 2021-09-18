Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eaton by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $157.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.51. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

