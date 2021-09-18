Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Nuvation Bio worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -42.54.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

