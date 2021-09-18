Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $345.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.25. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

