Critical Analysis: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) & Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ooma has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ooma and Vivint Smart Home’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $168.95 million 2.71 -$2.44 million ($0.05) -389.80 Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 1.87 -$595.20 million ($2.56) -4.41

Ooma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivint Smart Home. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivint Smart Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ooma and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ooma currently has a consensus target price of $27.13, suggesting a potential upside of 39.17%. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 105.93%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Ooma.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -1.30% -2.50% -1.12% Vivint Smart Home -31.15% N/A -14.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Ooma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ooma beats Vivint Smart Home on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential. The Ooma business offers small business phone service, and enterprise communications. The Ooma residential deals with phone services, and smart security; and Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

