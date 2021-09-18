Critical Survey: Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE)

Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Echo Therapeutics and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Outset Medical -170.05% -37.89% -31.40%

99.9% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Echo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Echo Therapeutics and Outset Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Outset Medical $49.94 million 50.99 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -11.34

Echo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Echo Therapeutics and Outset Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Echo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Outset Medical 0 3 6 0 2.67

Outset Medical has a consensus price target of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.92%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Echo Therapeutics.

About Echo Therapeutics

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development of non-invasive, and wireless continuous glucose monitoring system for use in the diabetes outpatient market. It offers needle-free skin preparation device as a platform technology that allows for enhanced skin permeation enabling extraction of analytes, such as glucose and delivery of topical pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

